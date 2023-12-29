Chilly conditions continue to ring in the New Year

(WALA) - We woke up chilly this morning, with temperatures falling into the lower-to-mid 30s overnight. Heading into today, temperatures will max out in the upper-40s and the lower-to-mid 50s. We will stay mostly sunny, with only a few clouds possible.

Overnight, temperatures will be cold once again, and fall into the lower-to-mid 30s for our inland areas, and the upper-30s and the lower-40s towards the coast. Skies will stay mostly clear.

Looking ahead, some more chilly mornings are ahead of us. Light freezes are possible tonight through the weekend.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve - plan to bundle up! It will be chilly with temperatures around the 40s when ringing in 2024! Rain returns midday on New Year’s Day but will be very isolated. The highest rain chances return midweek next week.

Have a great weekend and HAPPY NEW YEAR!

