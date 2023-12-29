City of Mobile Animal Shelter facing overcrowding

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Shelter needs the public’s help after a surge of abandoned animals overcrowded the facility.

According to the shelter, more than 30 dogs have been abandoned at the shelter on Owens Street in the last 72 hours. This has caused overcrowding — a struggle that, while all too familiar to the city shelter, is causing a strain on the employees as well as the animals.

One way the residents can help is by fostering a pet. Animals typically have a happier and less-stressful time in a home rather than a shelter while they wait for their forever family, shelter officials say. Another way is to adopt an animal, if possible.

For more information on how to become a foster parent or the adoption process, visit the City of Mobile Animal Shelter’s official website.

