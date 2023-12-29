Curtis Maynard’s new book, ‘The Ghost of Shantel Thompson’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Curtis Maynard talks about his new book ‘The Ghost of Shantel Thompson.’

The book is available on Amazon Kindle, and Amazon unlimited as well as paperback.

When the Riggs family in Mobile, Alabama, faced the mysterious death of their adoptive daughter Shantel Thompson, they never imagined her ghost would linger for decades.

In Curtis Maynard’s heart-stopping paranormal thriller, ‘The Ghost of Shantel Thompson,’ a new family, fifty years later, grapples with a haunting legacy where the line between life and death is hauntingly thin.

Just as they begin to settle into their new life, their own young daughter is gripped by chilling visions of Shantel. It’s not just fleeting shadows—she’s entangled in a vengeful spirit’s relentless quest for justice, a quest that spans generations.

As whispers from the grave reveal long-hidden secrets, this new family faces a terrifying truth: some ghosts refuse to be silenced. Now, they must confront the mystery of Shantel’s death before her ghostly agenda consumes them all.

Dare to uncover the truth? ‘The Ghost of Shantel Thompson’ awaits to send shivers down your spine.

A portion of all book sales will go to support The Mobile Infirmary Cancer Center with transporting patients to their important doctor appointments and treatments.

