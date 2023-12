PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police is investigating a car accident that killed two individuals on Dec 26.

Police said it happened at 5 a.m. on Highway 45 when two vehicles collided head on.

Melton Byrd, 27, and Totreck Hardy, 25, were both killed in the accident.

Prichard said it is continuing to investigate the crash.

