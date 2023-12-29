Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Advertise With Us
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

The family members were identified as Teena Kamal, 54; Rakesh Kamal, 57; and Ariana Kamal, an 18-year-old Middlebury College student, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference Friday.

Morrissey said that a gun was found by Rakesh Kamal’s body, but added that the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

