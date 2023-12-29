FOX10 News exclusive: Rare inside look at the normally secretive adoption system

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Very different circumstances led the Havenses and the Williamsons to Mobile County Probate Court on Thursday.

But the end result was the same – they now have the seal of approval for their growing families.

“Words can’t describe how we feel today and how our family feels today that Kenny has finally – he’s been ours since February 24, but now he is truly ours,” Kelley Williamson said after Probate Judge Don Davis approved the adoption petition.

Davis presides over a couple of hundred cases just like it every year. It is one of the most closely guarded legal proceedings in the state of Alabama. Normally closed to the public, FOX10 News got an exclusive inside look after two families consented to allowing a reporter inside the hearings and Davis allowed it.

Williamson and her husband, Kevin, were in their 30s when they married and were not able to conceive a child of their own. Then a decade or so later, the opportunity arose to adopt a newborn. Even though the birth mother was on board the whole time, it still took 10 months.

That’s because it takes time to ensure that adoptive parents appreciate the responsibility they are undertaking. It also gives the birth mother a chance to change her mind.

“We were just fortunate that we was able to know someone that was, you know, that needed parents,” said Kevin Williamson, who lives west of Mobile.

The law generally gives broad rights to children’s natural parents, which can create risk for people wanting to adopt who invest a great deal of time – and money – into caring for the child. The Williamsons said they were with Kenny’s mother every step of the way and never doubted it would all work out it.

Still, Kevin Williamson said: “It’s a big relief that, you know, that he’s gonna stay with us forever.”

For Calvin Havens and his wife, adoption was born of tragedy. Havens, a retired teacher how now serves as pastor of Hill Spring Baptist Church, said he and his wife took in their grandchildren in 2016 – Camryn, age 6 and Hailey, age 4.

Havens testified that his daughter, the children’s mother, battled addiction and mental illness for years. He told the judge that his daughter brought the children to him in December 2016 – nearly seven years to the day before Thursday’s final adoption hearing. He said the plan was for his daughter to take six months to turn her life around.

Instead, Havens testified, she “digressed even worse.”

Havens said he has not seen his daughter in three years.

“I have no clue where the biological parents are,” he testified.

Havens told FOX10 News that he and his wife got emergency custody of the children in 2016 and recently decided to take the next step. They persuaded a juvenile court judge to terminate the parental rights of both the mother and father.

“It’s a bittersweet day because these are my biological grandchildren,” he said. “But it is also a happy day because we are able to solidify their future. We’ve had them for seven years. They’re our kids anyway.”

After hearing from Havens and a friend to vouched for the couple’s character, Davis approved the petition. The children’s name now will be formally changed to Havens, and they will be the couple’s legal children. He urged the couple to update their will and to recognize that the biological parents no longer have a parental claim.

“What we’ve done today, they’re completely out of the picture,” he said.

Davis told FOX10 News that the vast majority of adoptions are uncontested, which makes the proceedings fairly straightforward and the conclusion of the hearings joyous. He said the contested cases, by contrast, present the most difficult decisions he has to make a judge – determining based on an evidentiary hearing where a child should go.

Davis said adopting a child is an awesome responsibility, something he says he emphasizes to the adoptive parents who appear before him.

“I try to touch on the fact that it’s permanent,” he said. “It’s not like a marriage where if the parties don’t get along, they can divorce and go their separate ways.”

Havens said he and his wife never hesitated when they realized Camryn and Hailey needed parents.

“This is our second generation,” he said. “And you know, as an older parent, and as a grandparent, you appreciate the time with kids because you know it’s short. It doesn’t take long for them to grow up.”

For the last 10 years, the Mobile County Probate Court has participated in a national program run by the Jockey Being Family Foundation, created by the CEO of Jockey International, who was, herself, adopted.

The foundation provides a backpack to each adopted child, as well was a teddy bear, blanket and other gifts.

“The interesting thing is last week I had an adoption docket, and I had some teenagers that got that,” Davis said. “And the look on their faces when they got the teddy bear was priceless.”

