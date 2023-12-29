Girlfriend of Satsuma murder suspect testifies in his defense

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect appeared in court today. Emmanuel Campbell stood before District Judge George Zoghby, accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Chad Bahm on December 20th in Satsuma. Despite efforts to save his life, Bahm died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Christlynn Cole, the victim’s stepdaughter, and suspect’s girlfriend testified that on the day of the incident, an argument erupted between her and Campbell when he was dropping her off at her grandmother’s house. She testified that her brother and stepfather attacked Campbell when he tried to pull her from the car.

The prosecution argues that after the confrontation Campbell retrieved a gun from his car. The prosecution claims the Bahm told Campbell, “If you’re gonna pull a gun, you need to use it.” Cole stated she did not hear this statement. The prosecution further contends that Campbell shot Bahm and chased after Bahm’s son, firing at him as well.

Campbell, appearing composed was granted a bond of $150,000 for the murder charge, with a 5% cash component. Additional charges of 2nd-degree possession of marijuana and 3rd-degree domestic violence/harassment earned him $1,000 bonds each. The judge, however, added a twist by ordering Campbell to refrain from contacting the victim’s family, including Cole.

Cole pleaded with the judge to be able to maintain contact because she and Campbell share a three-month-old son. But Judge Zoghby stood firm in his decision. Campbell’s lawyer, Chase Dearman, expressed satisfaction with the bond amounts, anticipating the family’s swift action to bond him out.

Dearman revealed that a waiver would be filed, expecting a preliminary hearing date to be set in the next 3-4 weeks. Defending his client, Dearman stated, “Mr. Campbell did everything he could; when you have people on top of you, kicking you in the face and beating you, you have to do what you have to do.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.