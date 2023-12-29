Grand jury to consider gun charges against men arrested with HoneyKomb Brazy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider gun charges against two men arrested last week along with Mobile-born rapper Nahshon Jones.

Jones, who performs under the name HoneyKomb Brazy, is scheduled to appear in court next week.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray determined that charges can move forward against Mason Fuller and Miguel Hall.

Authorities say Fuller was driving an SUV that sheriff’s deputies pulled over on Interstate 65 on Dec. 18. They say Jones and Hall were passengers and that investigators recovered two guns.

All three men are prohibited from having firearms.

