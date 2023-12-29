Advertise With Us
Hire One

Grand jury to consider gun charges against men arrested with HoneyKomb Brazy

Nahshon Jones, aka HoneyKomb Brazy
Nahshon Jones, aka HoneyKomb Brazy(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider gun charges against two men arrested last week along with Mobile-born rapper Nahshon Jones.

Jones, who performs under the name HoneyKomb Brazy, is scheduled to appear in court next week.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray determined that charges can move forward against Mason Fuller and Miguel Hall.

Authorities say Fuller was driving an SUV that sheriff’s deputies pulled over on Interstate 65 on Dec. 18. They say Jones and Hall were passengers and that investigators recovered two guns.

All three men are prohibited from having firearms.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

Blackwood wants tougher laws on child abuse
Blackwood wants tougher laws on child abuse
Mobile man faces multiple charges in connection with police pursuit
Mobile man faces multiple charges in connection with police pursuit
Edible Moon Pie arrives in Port City -- will feature Chattanooga Bakery Company's new...
Moon Pie Drop will launch new flavor for New Year
Mobile police: No injuries after multiple shots fired into vehicle
Mobile police: No injuries after multiple shots fired into vehicle
Bryant Grove
HBCU Pigskin Showdown co-founder arrested on theft of property charges