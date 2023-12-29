Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.(League City Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – Officers in Texas made an exceptionally cute rescue on Christmas Day.

According to the League City Police Department, concerned residents called authorities about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

When the officers arrived and first looked for the ducklings, they noticed the chicks were no longer near the storm grate but further down the drain.

One officer climbed into the hole and was able to rescue all 11 ducklings, but not without help from their mom.

Police said the mama duck “assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening.”

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge

Latest News

He is accused of shooting and killing a woman in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.
Tover a no-show for arraignment hearing
A murder suspect appeared in court Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Girlfriend of Satsuma murder suspect testifies in his defense
A spokesman with the United Cajun Navy confirmed that their dogs found the body of a missing...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Drs. John P. Couch and Xiulu Ruan ... to be resentenced in federal prescription drug case.
After a Supreme Court ruling and four appeals, Mobile doctors convicted in pill case to be resentenced
A federal judge has lifted the hold that had been placed on a case involving two mobile...
Federal judge lifts hold on 2 Mobile doctors convicted of over-prescribing pain meds