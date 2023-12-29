Mobile DA pushes reforms in law related to child abuse reporting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood on Thursday said he is exploring ways to improve the law requiring people in certain jobs to report suspected child abuse.

The law places mandates on teachers, medical professionals, child care workers, police and eight other categories of workers to alert law enforcement officials whenever they have reasonable suspicion that a child has been abused or neglected. Failure to do so is a Class C misdemeanor.

Blackwood told FOX10 News that investigations in the past year have been stymied by the current one-year statute of limitations. He said the Legislature should address that and other shortcomings.

“I think, you know, the category of people that should be mandatory reporters should be broadened,” he said. “I think the statute of limitations should be extended, and I think there should be more clarity on what the threshold is that would trigger someone to be required to report suspected child abuse.”

Blackwood said he also supports the legislative agenda of the Alabama District Attorneys Association. That includes a bill to outlaw devices that can transform semi-automatic weapons in machine guns. The so-called Glock chips are illegal under federal law but not state law. Mobile police have said the converted weapons increasingly are showing up on the city’s streets, creating a dangerous situation. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of a New Year’s Eve shooting downtown that killed a man injured several others, pleaded guilty in federal court in April to possession one of the illegal devices.

The other top item on the association’s agenda amounts to a do-over on a bill sponsored by Mobile’s Chris Pringle. The House speaker pro tem proposed legislation last year to crack down on fentanyl. It passed without opposition.

The problem? Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey accidentally signed the wrong version of the bill due to what the clerk of the House of Representatives termed a “technical glitch.”

That invalidated the provisions the would-be law, which made it manslaughter to knowingly distribute fentanyl or a synthetic analogue to someone who dies as a result.

As for the child abuse reform, Blackwood said he has not translated his ideas into specific legislation.

“Pieces of legislation like that have to be pushed at the right time if there’s gonna be any hope for success,” he said. “So that’s something that we certainly take into account.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.