MPD: Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the accident around 6:13 p.m. near the 500 block of Cochrane Causeway.

MPD said the preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was heading south when the bicyclist was struck. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and was not found to be impaired, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

