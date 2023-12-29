New Concepts We’re Expected to See at CES 2024

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s all about the gizmos and gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show.

CES is the ultimate playground tech enthusiasts. It’s where Silicon giants and startups take center stage to showcase their newest and greatest creations. From smartphones to cutting edge smart home devices.

The theme for CES 2024, “All together. All on,” really sets the tone emphasizing the inter-connectedness of our devices and the integration of tech in our lives.

According to the website, organizers are expecting more than 130,000 attendees, hundreds of speakers, and more than 4,000 exhibitors!

Automakers usually have new vehicles to show off. In 2023, BMW announced its futuristic iVision electric car, while Sony and Honda introduced its EV prototype integrated with Epic Games. Now in terms of CES 2024, Honda has already announced it will be there to unveil more EVs.

Health tech is also expected to have a large presence at the show. We’re talking sleep tracking, blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure - as CES provides a platform for companies to show their advances improving overall well-being through technology.

But it’s not just health tech or fancy cars - there is a lot of wacky-fun tech like the expected foldable 8K TV from TCL.

Most tech experts also agree that companies are expected to show a plethora of generative AI products that harness the power of machine learning, as AI really has become the buzzword in the tech industry.

