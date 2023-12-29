Advertise With Us
Night three of Kwanzaa celebrations in Mobile

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are many Kwanzaa celebrations across Mobile this week.

The festival is observed the week after Christmas and focuses on celebrating African American cultural heritage and tradition.

Thursday night, there was celebration at St. Joseph Church on Dublin Street in Mobile, and dozens came out.

People in attendance said Kwanzaa is about honoring African American culture and reflecting on the seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

“Kwanzaa to us means it’s a celebration of our past, present and future,” said Tiffany Barnes, celebrating Kwanzaa. “It gives us a starting point of thinking of where we want to go, but we also have to know where we are, and also where we came from.”

Many wore traditional African attire and played games.

They hope people will continue to observe what they call a special holiday.

“It’s a very important holiday,” said Cynthia Pope. “It’s about family, and unity, and coming together and loving one another and remembering our past.”

Friday night there is another gathering at St. Joseph Church at 6 p.m.

The celebrations continue through January 1.

