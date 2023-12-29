Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Mobile’s new fire chief Johnny Morris

This week on Perspectives, Mobile’s new Fire Chief Johnny Morris joins us to talk about his new position.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives, Mobile’s new Fire Chief Johnny Morris joins us to talk about his new position. In 135-years of being an organized professional service, less than 20 men have served in the office of Mobile Fire Chief. Chief Morris, shares his plans for the Mobile Fire Rescue Department. He also talks about the importance of the ISO-1 Rating, serving the newly annexed communities, and why recruitment is a priority.

