Plenty of sunshine and blue skies

(WALA) - Abundant sunshine and blue skies are in store for your last Friday of 2023! Sunny and dry conditions will continue for the next couple of days, followed by our next chance of rain on the first day of the new year. New Year’s Eve plans will not be affected by inclement weather this year. Around midnight on Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 40s. The rain will not arrive until midday Monday.

TODAY AND TOMORROW:

Sunny and chilly conditions will persist for the remainder of the year. Expect mainly sunny skies over the next few days with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Overnight temperatures will be cold, with a possibility of light freezing and overall frosty conditions tonight.

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

A few more clouds are expected on Sunday, but no rain is anticipated. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly higher, reaching the low 60s. Around midnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s, so make sure to have your jackets ready to celebrate the new year.

2024:

On the first day of 2024, a few showers are expected in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances for this event are relatively low, and one of the major forecast models barely indicates any rainfall in the area. It looks like the first significant chance of rain this year will actually come on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will develop over the area, potentially providing a decent amount of rainfall.

