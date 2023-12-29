Previewing the Rose Bowl Parade’s Louisiana float

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret that, like Mobile, parades are a staple in Louisiana. And for the third year, Louisiana is representing the Gulf Coast and bringing its parading skills to California for the annual Rose Parade. The 2024 theme for the float is “Explore Louisiana” with the theme of this year’s parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The theme is quite fitting, considering Louisiana’s fame for music.

We spoke with Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, the state’s tourism leader, and the talented Louisiana musicians as they gave us a sneak peek of the dazzling float from the Fiesta Parade Float Barn in Irwindale, California.

Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade float features a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, a large fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and of course lots of Mardi Gras purple, green, and gold. Louisiana’s rolling performances will include all the sights and sounds of a Louisiana Mardi Gras. Performing will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

Fun Facts:

- The Annual Tournament of Roses Parade began in 1890 in Pasadena, California, and this year features 35 animated floral floats, high-stepping equestrian units, and dozens of precision bands along a 5 ½ mile route with more than 7,000 participants.

- More than 20 million flowers, 5,000 gallons of glue, 600 tons of steel, and 200,000 combined volunteer hours go into making the annual Tournament of Roses Parade one of the most popular holiday events in the world.

- It takes more than 7,000 hours to decorate one float including the trimming of the florals, placing them in vials, and applying to the floats.

- Louisiana’s float “Explore Louisiana” marks the third year in a row that the Bayou State is part of the Rose Parade

