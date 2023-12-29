Roberts Brothers: Saraland market & beyond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Roberts Brothers is ready to help you find your dream home in 2024! Realtor, Whitney Tucker, joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more information on how she can help you. Whitney has lived across the Gulf Coast and currently resides in Saraland with her family. Whitney and Chelsey spoke about how the Saraland market is growing and how she can help you purchase a home on the Gulf Coast in the new year.

For more information, contact Whitney today!

Whitney Tucker

Roberts Brothers West

6721 Grelot Rd Ste A

Mobile, Al

251-285-9985

https://whitneytucker.robertsbrothers.com/

