Advertise With Us
Hire One

Roberts Brothers: Saraland market & beyond

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Roberts Brothers is ready to help you find your dream home in 2024! Realtor, Whitney Tucker, joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more information on how she can help you. Whitney has lived across the Gulf Coast and currently resides in Saraland with her family. Whitney and Chelsey spoke about how the Saraland market is growing and how she can help you purchase a home on the Gulf Coast in the new year.

For more information, contact Whitney today!

Whitney Tucker

Roberts Brothers West

6721 Grelot Rd Ste A

Mobile, Al

251-285-9985

https://whitneytucker.robertsbrothers.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case

Latest News

Eating healthy during the holidays
Tips to eat healthy over the Holidays
Healthy breakfast ideas with Rouses
Healthy breakfast ideas with Rouses
Healthy breakfast ideas with Rouses
What’s happening along the Gulf Coast for this New Year's Eve weekend
What’s happening along the Gulf Coast for this New Year’s Eve weekend
Krewe de Palooza Pet Adoption Event
Krewe de Palooza Pet Adoption Event