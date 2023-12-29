Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A spokesman with the United Cajun Navy confirmed that their dogs found the body of a missing Mississippi man in the Chunchula area Friday.

Authorities haven’t given information on the possible cause of death for Joseph Ladnier of Hurley, Miss.

Search teams used canines to track what they believed to be the scent of a missing Mississippi man to a residence on Chunchula Landfill Road in Mobile County on Thursday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

This was after a truck belonging to Ladnier was found in the Chunchula community, which is south of Citronelle in Mobile County and about 44 miles north of Hurley, Miss. Surveillance video had recently shown the missing man to have been in Wilmer, Ala.

The trail followed by the canines used by members of Southern Star Search and Rescue and MCSO Special Operations Unit personnel came to an end at the residence at 8551 Chunchula Landfill Road, the MCSO said. Authorities said the residence appeared to have electricity but no one was inside.

They said the home appeared to have been vacant for some time and that there was no evidence found inside that Ladnier had been there.

After seven hours of searching with canines and drones, MCSO detectives ended the search.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Ladnier. Officials ask that the public check their surveillance recordings and/or game cameras for images of Ladnier within the area of U.S. 45 and Chunchula Landfill Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.

Ladnier was reported missing by his wife after he was last seen at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi said that Ladnier’s red 2004 Toyota Tundra had been located within the 9100 block of Chunchula Landfill Road in Alabama. The vehicle had been backed into an abandoned driveway and was discovered by Mobile County Road and Bridge Personnel.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and MCSO crime scene responded to that location and found several personal items inside the vehicle, including a pillow, computer bag with laptop, $146 in cash and a pistol holster with no pistol, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.