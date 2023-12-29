Advertise With Us
Hire One

Soups at Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

‘Tis the season for soup! Studio 10′s Vanessa Pacheco visits Taqueria Mexico to check out some of their delicious soup options, including beef soup and chicken tortilla soup.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge

Latest News

Soup options at Taqueria Mexico
Carnitas Pork Tacos with Roosters
Carnitas Pork Tacos at Roosters
Recipe: Carnitas Pork Tacos with Roosters
LaniBlu performs ‘Scent’
LaniBlu performs ‘Scent’