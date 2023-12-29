Soups at Taqueria Mexico

‘Tis the season for soup! Studio 10′s Vanessa Pacheco visits Taqueria Mexico to check out some of their delicious soup options, including beef soup and chicken tortilla soup.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.