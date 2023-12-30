20-year-old shot and killed on Christmas Eve in apartment parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Christmas Eve homicide victim is sharing their tragic loss.

The fatal shooting happened at the Maison De Ville apartments.

Jabyron Nettles, 20, was killed, and his girlfriend, Jalaysia Smith, is now fighting for her life in the ICU.

Smith’s mother, Tameka Williams, said she was shot seven times while sitting in the car with Nettles.

They share an 8-month-old daughter whose now without a father.

“We spent our whole Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and we will be here for New Year’s,” said Williams, talking about the family’s hospital stay.

Mobile police said they responded to the Maison De Ville apartments, where the couple lived, around 1 a.m. Christmas Eve.

Investigators discovered the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when unknown subjects approached the vehicle and shot them both.

“She was shot twice in the chest, twice in the stomach, twice in the leg, and once in the arm,” said Williams. “It’s a lot, we got a long road to recovery, but our biggest thing is she’s here. My grandbaby will have at least a mom. Her dad is gone, but she will have at least a mom. There’s nothing like a father. He loved his child. He loved his baby.”

Williams made Team Jelly T-shirts, praying for a full recovery.

Through tears, she said this has taken a dark toll on her daughter.

“She heard a pen drop last night, and jumped up saying, ‘momma, don’t let them shoot me no more,’” said Williams. “My baby going to live in fear a long time, and that’s not fair.”

MPD said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.