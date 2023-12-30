4th night of Kwanzaa observed in Africatown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks the fourth day of Kwanzaa and the Robert L. Hope Center in Africatown hosted all kinds of family-friendly events in celebration.

Activities ranged from live poetry to traditional dances, painting and music stemming from traditional African culture.

We caught up with some of the event staff to hear what Kwanzaa means to them.

Jessica Fairley, director of the Africatown Heritage House, said, “This is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a unique holiday, that is unique to the African American community.”

Rochelle Williams, director of the Africatown Plateau Pacers, said, “And that is unity, so that is a big part of Kwanzaa. Unity in the community.”

Day 4 of Kwanzaa is meant to focus on collective economics which was prevalent at tonight’s event, with local vendors showcasing their works, and selling their wares.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.