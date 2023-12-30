Athey Road at Zeigler Boulevard to close for several days for construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Athey Road at Zeigler Boulevard will be closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, the city of Mobile announced.

During the closure, the city will be completing drainage and roadway construction related to the ongoing Zeigler Boulevard Project.

A detour route will be from Overlook Road north of Zeigler Boulevard to Middle Ring Road east of Athey Road. The work may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather, the city said. The closure will not affect traffic on Zeigler Boulevard, according to the city.

