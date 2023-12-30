City of Mobile making progress on Heroes Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is making progress on Heroes Plaza outside the Mobile Convention Center.

The area around the front of the convention center is fenced off and all of the pavement has been torn up.

Heroes Plaza will highlight some of Mobile’s greatest sports legends with 9-foot-tall bronze statues of Hall of Famers including Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith, Willie Lee McCovey and Robert Brazile Jr.

According to city officials, the hope is to have the project finished in 2024, but no specific date has been released.

