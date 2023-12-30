Advertise With Us
Expect mild days, frosty nights

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year's Eve.
By Jason Smith
Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WALA) - Skies are clear with falling temperatures this evening. Colder weather moves in late tonight, with light freezing temperatures. Most spots along Interstate 10 will be around 30 degrees, with some upper 20s possible in the inland spots. A moderate frost event is likely.

Sunshine hangs around Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s. The skies again will be clear and beautiful.

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year’s Eve. We expect chilly and dry weather on New Year’s Eve night. Overnight temps will be in the low 40s.

Our next rain chance does not appear in the forecast until New Year’s Day, and chances look isolated. We should see a much better chance of rain on Wednesday.

