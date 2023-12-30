Advertise With Us
FOX10′s 10 best sports stories of 2023

FOX10's Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year
By Robert Ristaneo and Emily Cochran
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We are celebrating our 10 favorite sports stories from 2023 as well as all of our state champions from the area.

Here is a link to each story featured in our video:

Jared Hollins: Player of the Year

Home Field Advantage Camp

Murphy senior scores touchdown of a lifetime

Bigger than baseball: University of Mobile Baseball

Local swimmer wins big at Special Olympics

B.C. Rain names stadium after local legend

Soccer for Life

Serve it up with love

Morgan Davis

USA student-athletes help stock food pantry

Heroes Plaza will highlight some of Mobile's greatest sports legends.
City of Mobile making progress on Heroes Plaza
