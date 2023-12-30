FOX10′s 10 best sports stories of 2023
We are celebrating our 10 favorite sports stories from 2023 as well as all of our state champions from the area.
Here is a link to each story featured in our video:
Jared Hollins: Player of the Year
Murphy senior scores touchdown of a lifetime
Bigger than baseball: University of Mobile Baseball
Local swimmer wins big at Special Olympics
B.C. Rain names stadium after local legend
USA student-athletes help stock food pantry
