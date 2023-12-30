HBCU Pigskin Showdown players meet the fans ahead of the big game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It wouldn’t be game week in the port city without a party downtown. Players for this year’s HBCU Pigskin Showdown were treated to a block party and a parade before tomorrow’s big game.

“I love the parade. They was cranking for sure. I’m glad they were able to come down and present for us,” said Bowie State defensive end Cameron Chesley.

For the players, the Pigskin Showdown is the opportunity of a lifetime. All week long they’ve been practicing in front of NFL scouts in hopes of earning a spot in the NFL draft.

“It means everything. It’s been a once in a lifetime opportunity,” added Chesley. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity and I’m blessed to get it.”

For some players, it’s also a chance to play one more game at home like Alabama State tight end Anthony Lewis Jr. Who played his high school ball at Murphy.

“It’s a big opportunity to come to my hometown,” said Lewis. “I never thought it would end here but what a great opportunity the Lord sent for me and I’m just soaking everything in right now”

After the parade, the players had a chance to relax and spend some time with some of the fans they’ll play in front of tomorrow.

“The fans as well from every HBCU showing their support for us. I’m very excited to showcase what I can do,” said Lewis

Kickoff for the HBCU Pigskin Showdown is at 2:30.

