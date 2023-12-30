Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man

A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence situation. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother and son’s daring escape was caught on camera this week in the St. Louis area.

Police say a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend late Wednesday night.

The pair escaped during the overnight hours and knocked on neighbor Marquitta Lewis’ door.

“He was serious. He was trying to get them,” Lewis said.

Her doorbell video camera captured the terrifying moments, showing the suspect attempting to follow the pair into Lewis’ home.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old suspect was holding the two against their will and hit the woman in front of the boy before they managed to run away.

“I’m happy I woke up to save her and her child because there is no telling what he would have done,” Lewis said. “She looked back and saw him and that’s when we ran in.”

Lewis added, “A second later, we got in the house, and he pushed the door. I’m happy I did lock it.”

Officers are still looking for the man. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping, and violating an order of protection.

“Do not deal with him again because he’s not playing. I really do believe he’ll do something to her,” said neighbor Atoria Jones-Johnson.

The mother and her son are currently safe.

Organizations like Safe Connections are looking to put a stop to domestic violence and help survivors find a way out.

“Pay attention to the red flags. Pay attention to the different signs, different things that are happening with that individual,” said Cynthia Danley, executive director at Safe Connections.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case

Latest News

FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
The New Year's Eve ball is shown in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New York. With...
Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
When Cindy Mullins had a kidney stone, she never expected it would lead to her needing all...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Krystal Hardy-Allen said she has always dreamed of buying her parents a house since childhood.
Daughter surprises parents with new house for Christmas