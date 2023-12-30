Mobile County court system reverses big COVID-fueled case backlog

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For years, the Mobile County criminal justice system produced new criminal cases faster than existing ones could be resolved, but the courts will end the year with a smaller backlog than at any point since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been able to prosecute our way through those cases,” said Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who made attacking the backlog a top priority since taking office in January.

According to numbers provide by the District Attorney’s Office, there are 3,236 criminal cases pending in Mobile County Circuit Court. That is down 33.5 percent from Jan. 11, when there were 4,871 cases pending.

“For the prosecution that we do here to have a direct impact on the community, it has to be swift,” Blackwood told FOX10 News. “There has to be quick retribution for a criminal every time the law is broken, and that’s what we’re moving to here.”

Blackwood said the backlog started to creep up before COVID-19, which he attributed to a spike in violent crime in the middle part of the last decade.

Judge Wesley Pipes, who took over as presiding judge of the Mobile County Circuit Court in April, said that backlog got much worse when the pandemic interrupted jury trials in 2020.

“Crimes didn’t stop during COVID,” he told FOX10 News. “People kept committing crimes. In fact, there were some crimes that actually went up during COVID.”

Pipes credited the District Attorney’s Office and defense lawyers with working hard to move cases through the system. He pointed out that even during the pandemic, Mobile County tried more cases than any other county in the state.

“And those numbers are continuing to move in the right direction,” he said. “You know, that’s a goal for next year, is to continue that progress.”

Some victims complain they still are having to wait too long for justice.

“I don’t see any speeding at all,” said Nija Hill, whose 16-year-old son, Chavan Scruggs, died from gunshot wound near Figures Park on Labor Day in 2021.

The teenager charged with his murder, King Franklin, was supposed to go on trial this month. But it has been postponed until Feb. 26, which would be nearly 2½ years after the shooting.

“It’s devastating, and I think that’s where the ball is being dropped,” she said. “You’re allowing too much time to go in between a homicide, a murder, for a victim to not receive justice.”

Blackwood attributed the drop that has occurred to a number of factors. He said he been able to hire 20 additional staffers, thanks in part of financial help provided by the City Council and County Commission.

The district attorney said an office restructuring also is bearing fruit. District Court now has experienced prosecutors who Blackwood says are better equipped to evaluate cases early. He said prosecutors resolved a number of cases this year with so-called solicitor’s pleas, in which defendants agree to bypass the grand jury process and admit to felonies. He said other cases, which grand juries ordinarily might have declined to indict, have been dismissed earlier.

“We started noticing the effects of that in our grand jury by around August,” he said. “And then, you know, what the numbers that we saw on grand jury, those numbers falling. …. And so, it’s kind of a snowball effect that has allowed us to really get through this backlog so that we can more swiftly prosecute cases.”

Pipes noted that the court system now has a full complement of judges with Vicki Davis replacing Circuit Judge James Patterson, who died in January. He said the court system had 31 weeks of trials in the past year and will add a 32nd week in 2024.

“We just need trial dates. … It’s a matter of having cases set for trial,” he said. “That’s really what drives resolutions, both in the civil and criminal law.”

The court system soon will be getting more help from the bench. Voters in November will elect someone to fill a newly created District Court judgeship.

“That’ll really help the district judges,” Pipes said. “It will allow them to basically spend more time looking into their cases.”

For Hill, it cannot come too soon.

“It’s sad because I need that closure,” she said. “I need to know what happens to my baby.”

