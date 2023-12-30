Mobile Police offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -If you party too much on New Year’s Eve, the Mobile Police Department is teaming up with zTrip to offer free rides home.

The department says zTrip is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve for trips up to 5 miles.

You can call zTrip dispatch at (251) 476-7711.

You share your location and destination and get a free ride home for trips up to five miles.

