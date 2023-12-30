Advertise With Us
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville

A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating(wala)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot inside a car in Toulminville early Saturday morning.

MPD said officers responding to the 2000 block of DeKruif Court around 4:13 a.m. found 43-year-old Lamount Fagan with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to witnesses, the victim was found dead in a car with an apparent gun shot wound to the head. The car was stopped at the corner of DeKruif Court and Summerville Street in Toulminville.

Mobile police were seen questioning the driver of the vehicle, who was apparently not injured.

MPD has not released additional details about the shooting or said whether they have a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

