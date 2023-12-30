Ringing in the New Year with a toast, how to avoid a holiday hangover

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Year’s Eve is met with celebration, and many people will ring in 2024 with a toast, though some people end up drinking more on this one day of the year than on an average Sunday.

When alcohol is involved, a wonderful night may turn into a miserable morning, waking up with a wicked headache, and no one wants to start 2024 hampered by a hangover.

“Whenever somebody has a hangover it’s because they’re severely dehydrated and also the alcohol is still being metabolized, so the unmetabolized alcohol is building up and making you feel really, really woozy,” Dr. Courtney Washington said.

“Alcohol is one of the few things we do for pleasure that affects every system in your body from your nervous system to your GI tract, your cardiovascular system,” Dr. Eric Griggs said.

Dr. Eric Griggs said your body views alcohol as a poison and metabolizes about one drink, or one and a half ounces, an hour.

“Just because you build up a tolerance doesn’t mean the damage isn’t being done. It’s just that your body is like, oh, this is what we’re doing,” Dr. Griggs said.

Doctor Griggs said to hydrate ahead of time and to have water for every drink. Also, if you don’t eat before you go out, it’s absorbed by the stomach quickly into the bloodstream.

“So, you quickly feel the effects. The problem is one of the organ systems that it affects is the neuro system, which is why we slur our speech. Our thinking, it’s changed and altered,” said Dr. Griggs. “We quote on quote break the seal and it turns into a cycle. All the sudden your body is like oh we’re losing fluids. I’m thirsty. You know what. I’m going to get another drink.”

He said you lose a lot of essential vitamins, and if you throw up, that’s more fluid you’re losing.

IV hydration places are popping up all over the place. Dr. Courtney Washington offers it at her clinic.

“It replaces your fluids and electrolytes in order to keep the fluids in that vascular space, so it goes to your brain and makes you feel less nauseous and dreaded headache. You need the electrolytes to keep it in your vessels. It also has nausea medication called Zofran that works on the brain center that makes you feel a little queasy,” Dr. Washington said.

She and Dr. Griggs said you’re replacing and replenishing, not curing.

“If you have congestive heart failure or if you have kidney disease or are on dialysis, IV hydration is not the solution for you,” Dr. Washington said.

Some individuals may suffer from Vasovagal, which is a trigger causing your heart rate and blood pressure to drop suddenly.

Drinking excess alcohol in a short period can lead to alcohol poisoning, which doctors say is serious, even deadly.

Symptoms may include confusion, vomiting, seizures, breathing issues, low body temperatures, unconsciousness, and turning your skin blue, gray, or pale.

The poison control helpline is 1-800-222-1222.

