Selma native surprises parents with new home for Christmas

The Allens have spent the last year renovating the property with their daughter, unaware the home would be theirs.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma couple will start the new year in a new home, thanks to their daughter.

Krystal Hardy-Allen lives in New Orleans and became a first-time homeowner with her husband. She has dreamed of buying her parents a home since childhood.

“For years, I have wanted to bring that to fruition for my parents,” Allen said.

Allen purchased a historic property downtown back in November 2022 and hired her father to oversee renovations as the head contractor, not knowing he was renovating a home for him and his wife.

The renovations were on track to be complete by Jan. 2023, but one week before the big reveal, a tornado demolished part of the home, forcing the family to start from scratch.

Allen said it did not stop her from making sure her parents became first-time homeowners, but it was hard to keep the secret.

The parents will not have to pay a mortgage on the home, which Allen believes is a symbol of financial freedom.

