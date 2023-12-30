Advertise With Us
Shooting victim found in Toulminville, Mobile police investigating

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after an apparent shooting victim was found dead in Toulminville.

According to witnesses the victim was found dead in a car with an apparent gun shot wound to the head. The car was stopped at the corner of DeKruif Court and Summerville Street in Toulminville. Witnesses say the incident happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Mobile police were seen questioning the driver of the vehicle who was apparently not injured.

FOX10 News has reached out to Mobile police for more information.

