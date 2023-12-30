Stage set for MoonPie Over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are inching closer to the New Year! The MoonPie Over Mobile is gearing up to welcome thousands of people downtown.

While the MoonPie gets a lot of attention New Year’s Eve -- downtown residents David & Tomi Sue Mayer -- see it all year long!

“We live by the MoonPie,” said Tomi Sue.

“We look down on it from her penthouse apartment,” said Kathy Wilbourn, Tomi Sue’s daughter.

“Lee: So you guys are actually the neighbors to the MoonPie. You see it every day! -- Tomi Sue: We watch it go up -- we watch it go down.”

They also watched it get cleaned this morning -- part of last minute preps before it helps the Port City ring in 2024!

“We watched them power wash it this morning,” said Tomi Sue.

“I watched them cleaning it this morning -- they were power washing it -- it was down. And I watched them scrub -- we’ve got to get it all white and clean,” said Kathy.

Mobile Police are set to have extra manpower on the streets for what’s expected to be a full day of festivities. Meanwhile, the stage is set here on St. Francis Street for five hip hop acts set to entertain the crowd before we drop the MoonPie.

Visitor Dorian from Minneapolis -- amazed by the MoonPie what the Port City has to offer.

“I think it’s neat. I think the town here is pretty neat. I had one of my partners bring me down here -- and I’m like wow -- I’m up here taking pictures and everything. You guys got a great little town here,” said Dorian.

He’s also excited about the entertainment.

“Dorian: I want to hear Big Daddy Kane -- Yo-Yo -- I haven’t heard from her in a long -- long time -- if you follow hip hop. Lee: Sunday night she’ll be here. -- Dorian: Yeah that’s what I heard. -- Lee: Along with some of her other friends. -- Dorian: Yep, so I’m going to be here.”

The music starts at 9:30 p.m. Set to take the stage: Yo-Yo, Dana Dane, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Rob Base. Click here for a full schedule of events.

