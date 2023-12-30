Stray bullet claims innocent woman’s life, shooters still loose

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport family is speaking out in hopes that someone comes forward with information after a shootout inside an apartment complex claimed the innocent life of a young woman sleeping upstairs.

“All the shots just rang out,” resident Trisha Woods told WLOX. “We all immediately hit the ground. We didn’t even know a bullet went through our wall at that moment in time.”

Woods lives at Emerald Pines Apartments, and it was her Ring doorbell that captured major evidence in this ongoing case.

“If my kids would have been laying a certain way on the bed, my children would have got hit,” she said.

According to a press release on December 18, one person fired a rifle in the direction of a group of people, and that group then returned fire. One man was reportedly shot three times and survived.

Not as fortunate, though, was Woods’ 24-year-old niece asleep in the unit above, Maria Perkins. Her autopsy Tuesday revealed she died from one bullet wound to her body.

Her mother, Roxie Perkins, was there repairing a television when it happened.

“She was grabbing my hand. And she kept saying, ‘Mom, I’m cold’. ‘Mom, I’m cold’. Then, she started screaming, bad pain. And by the time the ambulance did decide to make it there, I couldn’t even hold my baby,” she said.

With a mother’s intuition, Roxie Perkins said she felt her daughter was gone before she even made it to the hospital.

“When I finally got there, they told me she was gone already,” she said. “And it broke my heart because I already knew it.”

Despite several possible witnesses at the scene, police said leads are lacking.

The Gulfport Police Department released this statement to WLOX Friday: “This is yet another senseless act of violence. Our Detectives are investigating the incident, gathering information to identify and apprehend those responsible. We know someone either knows or saw what happened and we’re just hoping one person decides to be a decent human being by stepping up and doing the right thing. Ms. Perkins and her family deserve justice.”

“I’ve asked a thousand questions on how to deal with it, and I still don’t know how,” Corey Carter, Maria’s uncle, said. “It’s hard for me to understand how she could be in her own room and have her life taken from her.”

Carter is one of many fed up with gun violence, especially in that particular area.

“People are too scared to fight anymore,” he said. “Everybody’s tough with a gun, but nobody’s willing to sit around and talk, try to figure out better ways of dealing with situations...I preach this to my kids all the time.”

Maria’s aunt Erica Carter added, “We all need to put the guns down. Guns ain’t making it nothing but worse.”

Erica said Maria worked since she was 15 years old. She most recently worked at Island View Casino Resort and loved it.

“Her smile would light up the whole entire world,” Erica said. “Six brothers, one girl. But she was the second mom. She did her thing. She was a warrior.”

Maria’s loved ones describe her as an outgoing and outstanding person.

“You know, I can still hear her smiling and laughing,” Corey said.

Erica added, “I know that everything that’s done in the dark comes to the light. I do know that.”

If you recognize any of the people in the Ring doorbell footage seen in the video above, or if you know something that could help lead to justice for Maria, you are asked to contact Gulfport Police immediately at 877-787-5898.

