Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tover a no-show for arraignment hearing

He is accused of shooting and killing woman in car that crashed on Ann Street
He is accused of shooting and killing a woman in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keeman Tover, who is facing a murder charge, was a no show in court on Friday.

Tover is accused of shooting and killing Tamichael Brown in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.

The crash ejected Tover from the car and sent him to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators said Brown died from a gunshot wound following an argument with Tover.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Brown was not booked because the Mobile County Metro Jail is not equipped to handle his injuries.

His arraignment is now scheduled for Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case

Latest News

The Mobile County court system is ending 2023 on a high note when it comes to tackling a...
Mobile County court system reverses big COVID-fueled case backlog
He is accused of shooting and killing a woman in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.
Tover a no-show for arraignment hearing
A murder suspect appeared in court Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Girlfriend of Satsuma murder suspect testifies in his defense
A spokesman with the United Cajun Navy confirmed that their dogs found the body of a missing...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found