Tover a no-show for arraignment hearing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keeman Tover, who is facing a murder charge, was a no show in court on Friday.

Tover is accused of shooting and killing Tamichael Brown in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.

The crash ejected Tover from the car and sent him to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators said Brown died from a gunshot wound following an argument with Tover.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Brown was not booked because the Mobile County Metro Jail is not equipped to handle his injuries.

His arraignment is now scheduled for Jan. 2.

