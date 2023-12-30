Advertise With Us
Traffic signal work could cause major delays Thursday in west Mobile

Traffic signal work could cause major delays Thursday in west Mobile, according to the Mobile County Commission.(Mobile County Comission)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Work on a traffic signal at one intersection in west Mobile could cause major delays for drivers in the area on Thursday.

Traffic signal replacement work at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Eliza Jordan Road could cause severe delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the Mobile County Commission.

Police officers will be assisting with traffic control, according to county officials.

The work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed in the event of rain and storms, county officials said.

