What area animal rescue groups are doing to alleviate overcrowding in shelters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a concerted effort to address the persistent issue of overcrowded shelters, several local animal rescue organizations are banding together to make a significant impact on the welfare of animals in need.

Allyson Clements, the founding director of Mobile Cat Society, spoke about their close collaboration with the Mobile County Shelter, primarily focusing on assisting with the influx of cats.

“We pull from other areas too — you know, Pensacola, Monroeville, Greenville, Birmingham —- wherever needs help. If we have the resources and the availability, we will help,” Clements shared.

Animal rescue organizations like the Mobile Cat Society typically rely on donations to support their efforts.

“For us, we primarily fundraise on social media. That is our number one revenue source,” Clements adds.

Tammy Punch, serving as the Treasurer of Meows & Mutts Rescue, shed light on the challenges posed by overcrowded shelters in Alabama, attributing it to the lack of strong spay and neuter laws.

“In the south, we have more cats than houses. In the north, they have more houses than cats,” said Punch.

To tackle this, her organization transports cats to regions with stronger regulations, ensuring a better chance for adoption.

“Last year we made a trip every month to Maryland. We bought between 60 and 106 cats and kittens. They’re wonderful because they take the momma cat too,” said Punch.

She says making so many trips can get pretty expensive, but she wants to make more and needs your help.

“Besides vetting, our biggest expense is having a van to come up there and bring all these animals. Our hope right now is to buy our own van,” Punch explained.

Punch says her organization is currently running a social media fundraiser to get the money needed to buy that van. With it, she plans to transport adoptable pets up north once a week.

Ashley Thomas, a Board member of Krewe de Rescue, also talked about the importance of spaying and neutering to prevent overcrowding in shelters.

“We work with the community to help provide financial resources for folks who want to spay and neuter their, their pets and just can’t afford to,” said Thomas. “That’s the biggest thing. So if we can kind of cut the head of the snake off on the front end, then these pets typically aren’t going to be ending up in the shelter.”

Additionally, she stressed the need for more fosters and announced an upcoming adoption event her organization will host known as Krewe de Palooza. It’s scheduled for January 6th at Hop Hounds in downtown Mobile.

Margie Morris, the Director of Project Purr Animal Rescue says that despite the closure of their physical location in Mobile due to expenses, they continue to actively engage in rescue work. Morris advocates for spaying and neutering as well, emphasizing that all animals adopted through their organization undergo the procedures.

“We in the past have worked with local groups like Girl Scouts and we’d have two groups come in and visit our centers so they can kind of see what goes on and encourage people to spay and neuter their animals,” Morris explains. “I think that there’s a lot of animals that are being born unnecessarily because there’s not a good spay neuter program that’s affordable for a lot of people in the area.”

All rescue groups hope that their efforts and your help will someday alleviate overcrowding in animal shelters.

