City of Foley working to reduce flooding problems

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The City of Foley says planned drainage improvements in one older neighborhood should reduce flooding in the southeast section of the community.

A Facebook post from the City of Foley says the Foley City Council voted Monday, Dec. 18, to approve a stormwater management plan for the Beulah Heights area.

The city says much of the Beulah Heights community south of U.S. 98 and east of Juniper Street was developed before modern stormwater regulations, and the area sometimes floods after heavy rains.

Foley’s environmental director says the management plan calls for improving the detention pond in the area.

Leslie Gahagan says the pond has filled with sediment, reducing its effectiveness.

In the Facebook post, city officials say, once the pond is improved, new drainage systems will also be added to move water along neighboring streets to the site.

They say the plan also calls for other outfalls to be constructed to drain areas too low to connect to the pond, such as East Jackson Street, East Azalea Avenue and Orange Court.

They add water from those sites could be sent to Wolf Creek.

Gahagan said city officials are working on securing grant funding to pay some of the cost of the project.

