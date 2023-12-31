Advertise With Us
Hire One

City of Foley working to reduce flooding problems

From City of Foley
From City of Foley(City of Foley Facebook page)
By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The City of Foley says planned drainage improvements in one older neighborhood should reduce flooding in the southeast section of the community.

A Facebook post from the City of Foley says the Foley City Council voted Monday, Dec. 18, to approve a stormwater management plan for the Beulah Heights area.

The city says much of the Beulah Heights community south of U.S. 98 and east of Juniper Street was developed before modern stormwater regulations, and the area sometimes floods after heavy rains.

Foley’s environmental director says the management plan calls for improving the detention pond in the area.

Leslie Gahagan says the pond has filled with sediment, reducing its effectiveness.

In the Facebook post, city officials say, once the pond is improved, new drainage systems will also be added to move water along neighboring streets to the site.

They say the plan also calls for other outfalls to be constructed to drain areas too low to connect to the pond, such as East Jackson Street, East Azalea Avenue and Orange Court.

They add water from those sites could be sent to Wolf Creek.

Gahagan said city officials are working on securing grant funding to pay some of the cost of the project.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville

Latest News

FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
The founding director of Mobile Cat Society spoke about their close collaboration with the...
What area animal rescue groups are doing to alleviate overcrowding in shelters
The department says zTrip is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve for trips up to 5 miles.
Mobile police announce zTrip offering free rides on New Year’s Eve