Advertise With Us
Hire One

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident

(Source: WALB)
By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -·From Mobile Police: On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a fatal traffic collision westbound on Moffett Road near Shelton Beach Road.

Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the incident occurred when one vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle, which was towing a utility trailer.  An ASAP Ambulance from Mississippi, returning from a prior medical call, stopped to offer assistance.  Another vehicle, operated by Michael Thomas, 35, struck both the female driver of one of the vehicles and a 30-year-old female ASAP Medic.

The 28-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention.  The 30-year-old female ASAP Medic employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Michael Thomas exhibited signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody.  Thomas is charged with manslaughter, assault, and felony driving under the influence.  The case remains an ongoing investigation.

###

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody

Latest News

Mobile city council member “heartbroken” over another fatal shooting
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River