FOX10, Gray TV stations reach deal to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after dunking against the Memphis...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after dunking against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/WALA) - The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of FOX10, announced a deal to televise 10 of the NBA team’s games this season.

The new distribution agreement will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households on 11 Gray Television stations across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans.”

The 10 upcoming New Orleans Pelicans games that will be broadcast on Fox 8 and several Gray...
The 10 upcoming New Orleans Pelicans games that will be broadcast on Fox 8 and several Gray Television sister stations across three states.(WVUE-Fox 8)

The 10-game slate begins with the Jan. 12 game at Denver against the defending NBA champion Nuggets.

The games will be simulcast on FOX10 WALA in Mobile, Al, Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in New Orleans (WVUE), Baton Rouge (WAFB), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Biloxi (WLOX), Jackson (WLBT), Hattiesburg (WDAM) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games.

The 10-game slate includes:

  • Fri. Jan. 12 at Denver, 8 p.m.
  • Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.
  • Fri. Feb 9 at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
  • Tues. Feb. 27 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. March 1 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
  • Fri. March 22 at Miami, 7 p.m.
  • Tues. March 26 vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
  • Sun. April 7 at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
  • Fri. April 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m.
  • 10th game TBD

