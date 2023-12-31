HBCU all-stars showcase their talents at HBCU Pigskin Showdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the players it’s much more than one final college game. It’s also a chance to set themselves up for a career in the NFL.

“I was able to kind of do what I’ve been doing since I was four years old. For the main thing I really wanted to learn and showcase my skills in front of the scouts,” said Alabama A&M wide receiver CJ Young.

All week long the players had the chance to practice in front of and interview with NFL scouts which is an opportunity some players say they don’t normally get.

“It’s probably the most I’ve ever been one on one with scouts being able to talk to them, exchange information, find out what their looking for in players,” said Alabama A&M wide receiver Terrell Gardner.

It was also a homecoming for players like Belhaven’s Kolbe Blunt who got to play one last game in Ladd after playing high school football at Davidson.

“I enjoyed it. It’s always good to come home. I’ve enjoyed it, I’m grateful for it. It was awesome,” said Blunt.

The game itself featured all the passion of HBCU football including the big hits. And electrifying plays like this huge touchdown that won Alabama A&M receiver Terrell Gardner the offensive MVP award.

“I was thinking don’t fall. Just get into the endzone,” said Gardner. “It just means a lot you put the work in all week and I couldn’t have done this without everybody else on that field, so it goes to them too.”

Now that the week is over, the players are heading through the rest of their draft prep with some extra confidence. And their coaches feel the game did exactly what it was supposed to do. Give some players who may fly under the radar a chance at to make it to the pros.

“It’s a blessing like I said just to showcase the things I have to offer myself,” said Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen.

“That’s what this whole platform is for. To give individuals the opportunity to make good on the opportunities and they made the best of it,” said Edward Waters head coach Toriano Morgan.

Team Godfather beat Team Gunslinger 21-15.

