How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River

FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tune in to FOX10 News next week for in-depth look into how local first responders assisted the National Transportation Safety Board in the recovery of plane that crashed in the Mobile River in Mount Vernon two weeks ago.

Daphne Search and Rescue, along with North Baldwin Sheriff Search and Rescue, raised the Cessna 150 above the water and then towed it to the boat launch, where the NTSB took over.

They say the water current was their biggest challenge.

FOX10′s Lee Peck was onboard for the recovery operation and will have the full story next week on FOX10 News.

