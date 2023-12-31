Mobile city council member “heartbroken” over another fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile city council member says he’s heartbroken by another shooting claiming a life in Mobile.

Mobile Police say 43 year old Lamount Fagan was found shot inside a car in the 2000 block of DeKruif Court early on the morning of Saturday, December 30.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

City Council Member Cory Penn did not reference this particular incident, but he issued a statement on his Facebook page saying: “Heartbroken by another shooting claiming a life in our city. My prayers go out to the affected family. We need to address these issues with a concrete plan. I urge that in January, we come together to formulate and act upon this plan. Let’s unite for change.”

