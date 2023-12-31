Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile city council member “heartbroken” over another fatal shooting

(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile city council member says he’s heartbroken by another shooting claiming a life in Mobile.

Mobile Police say 43 year old Lamount Fagan was found shot inside a car in the 2000 block of DeKruif Court early on the morning of Saturday, December 30.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

City Council Member Cory Penn did not reference this particular incident, but he issued a statement on his Facebook page saying: “Heartbroken by another shooting claiming a life in our city. My prayers go out to the affected family. We need to address these issues with a concrete plan. I urge that in January, we come together to formulate and act upon this plan. Let’s unite for change.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody

Latest News

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River