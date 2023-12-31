Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 600 block of South Wilson Avenue.

Prichard Public Service Director TJ Pettway on Saturday night confirmed that the Prichard PD is working the case but released no details about the incident.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Prichard Police Department at 251-452-7800.

