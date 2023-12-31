Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department((Source: Facebook/Prichard Police))
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 600 block of South Wilson Avenue.

Prichard Public Service Director TJ Pettway on Saturday night confirmed that the Prichard PD is working the case but released no details about the incident.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Prichard Police Department at 251-452-7800.

FOX10 is working to get additional information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville

Latest News

FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
FOX10's Lee Peck takes an in-depth look at the recovery operation.
How local first responders helped NTSB with recovery of airplane from Mobile River
From City of Foley
City of Foley working to reduce flooding problems
The founding director of Mobile Cat Society spoke about their close collaboration with the...
What area animal rescue groups are doing to alleviate overcrowding in shelters
The department says zTrip is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve for trips up to 5 miles.
Mobile police announce zTrip offering free rides on New Year’s Eve