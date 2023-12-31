Quiet weather for New Year's Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We had a very cold and frosty start to the day today, but temperatures will warm up to more seasonable levels this afternoon. For New Year’s celebrations tonight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. It should be a great night weather-wise, just make sure to dress warm!

Looking ahead, we can expect an active but fast-moving weather pattern with a few days of rain interspersed with sunny days. The current forecast indicates that Wednesday and Saturday are likely to be rainy, but we will have a better idea of the timing in the near future.

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up into the 60s this afternoon. We will have a mix of sun and a few clouds throughout the day, with no chance of rain. By midnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s, so make sure to have your jackets ready to celebrate the new year!

After midnight, there is a potential for patchy fog, so be careful heading home from any New Year’s events.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

On the first day of 2024, there is a very isolated chance of some showers in the morning. Otherwise, Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Looking later in the week, there is a significant chance of rain on Wednesday, as a low-pressure system moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall amounts with this system could reach 2-3 inches, with the highest totals along the coast. Additionally, temperatures will be quite chilly, with afternoon highs only reaching near 50 degrees.

Another opportunity for rain will come next Saturday with another low-pressure system. In between these rain events, temperatures will remain cool in the 50s, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

