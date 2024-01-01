19-year-old man shot and killed on New Years Day in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old man is dead after a deadly shooting in downtown Mobile.

It happened just minutes after midnight, making this the first homicide of 2024.

According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine around 12:15 a.m. an MPD officer heard a gunshot at the corner of Dauphin and S Jackson Street.

Chief Prine says the victim was shot at least once.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Chief Prine says there was a large number of officers surrounding the area at the time of the shooting, but don’t know the motive or what led to the shooting.

“We had a large contingency of officers down here, and by all accounts, the Moon Pie Drop went very well,” Chief Prine said. “But unfortunately as people were still hanging out down here at the entertainment district apparently something happened and we believe there was an altercation of some sort. And we’ll just have to get to the bottom of it.”

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and don’t believe anyone else was injured.

Chief Prine says there is a person of interest. No one is in custody.

On the night of New Year’s Eve last year, a mass shooting left nine people injured and one man killed.

Mobile PD: 9 people wounded, 1 dead in downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting

Chief Prine says despite the large presence of law enforcement Sunday night, certain individuals came downtown with the intent to cause harm.

“We’ve done very well with crime but unfortunately here we are again. And really what this boils down to is individuals coming downtown and coming down here armed with weapons with the intent to hurt one another,” Chief Prine said. “And that’s so unfortunate because for all accounts we’re celebrating the new year trying to bring in a great new year.”

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

