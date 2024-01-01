Alabama man dies in New Year’s Eve crash

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A 1-car crash New Year’s Eve around 10 p.m. claimed a life in southwest Alabama.

Trasey L. Johnson, 54, of Pine Apple, died when the 2022 Lexus GX460 he was driving left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson was not using a seat belt. The crash happened on Alabama 21 near the 91 mile marker, about 10 miles east of Camden.

