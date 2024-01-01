Changes coming to Saraland fire rescue and police in the new year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting January 1, Saraland fire rescue and police will peel back its resources and only serve within city limits.

Residents and businesses bordering Saraland city limits will now rely on Mobile County EMS, sheriffs, and surrounding volunteer fire departments for aid in emergencies.

This decision was unanimously approved by the Saraland City Council back in April.

Mayor Howard Rubenstein said the council delayed it from taking effect until now to give other agencies time to adjust.

Joe McDonald, president of the Saraland City Council, said this will save the city at least $100,000.

“Our response time will be a lot faster because we staff three full time fire departments and a police department 24/7,” said McDonald. “Our response times and our insurance rates are lower because we have those types of response times for our citizens.”

Mobile County EMS Director Mark Turner said while this will not directly impact county resources, it will impact the volunteer fire rescues nearby.

“It will not affect the EMS response significantly at all because those are areas we are likely already responding to,” said Tuner. “It will just affect our dispatch services with the other fire departments, such as Prichard or Oak Grove fire departments. We’ll just have to get some guidance from those folks and see if they are willing to respond. What would worry us is if we can’t get another department to respond to that area. We just need to make sure somebody is going to go.”

Back when the announcement was made, Dale Potts, a volunteer firefighter in the area, said this will pack on more responsibilities for first responders on his end.

“The volunteers are going to have to cover more area, and we get less money to cover more area,” said Potts.

McDonald added Saraland will still be there in pressing situations.

“We will still utilize mutual aid when we have to, when we need to,” said McDonald. “The safety of the people, whether you are a citizen of Saraland or anywhere else, we still care about people.”

McDonald said when the vote was made, 50 properties annexed into Saraland to keep their police and fire rescue.

