Chilly today then wet tomorrow

By Matt Barrentine
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a frigid start for our Tuesday morning we will gradually warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Still cooler than average, but it will be sunny and nice.

A Gulf low will be developing to the west of us today. That system will bring rain to our area by Wednesday morning. The rain could be quite heavy, particularly closer to the coast where 2″-3″ of rain could fall. Severe weather is not expected, but the heavy rain could cause problems on the roads. It will be a chilly rain as well with temperatures only in the 40s much of the day. That’s not cold enough though for any winter weather, just a cold rain.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly with lows in the mid 30s and highs only in the 50s.

Another significant chance of rain will happen on Saturday.

